When the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office brought a German Shepherd named “Fiasko” on board, they say that he already had a name and a lot of training.

"When he comes out of his kennel, he knows it's time to work," said Deputy Felix de Jesus, Fiasko’s K-9 handler.

K-9’s pass courses to get certifications such as patrol or explosives. BCSO says that Fiasko earned two. One is narcotics, preventing people from taking drugs into the detention facility or leaving them on jail grounds. His other role is tracking. If a suspect gets away from deputies, he knows how to track them down.

"If a suspect should flee, Fiasko's able to follow him and alert his handler, where the person might be, when he catches up to the person, when he finds them," said BCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez.

BCSO says that in just weeks on the job, he's already made a bust, finding marijuana hidden outside.

"We want to maintain the best security of our facility. And if somebody were to leave narcotics outside of our facility, it could possibly get in the hands of an inmate who could sneak it back in," Sgt. Gonzalez said.

His handler says that's just a start.

"I'm still getting to know him," Deputy de Jesus said. "I've been training with him for two weeks now on the site, so only two weeks, we got a long way to go, his entire career."

BCSO already had one K-9 patrolling the facility. They hope Fiasko will help increase around-the-clock coverage and account for the extra space in expanded facilities.

