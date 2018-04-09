NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - K-9 Officer Azlyn retired from the New Braunfels Police Department after five years Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

NBPD said she is an 8-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia. NBPD is thanking her for her service detecting drugs and protecting her handler, Officer Derrick Bobo.

"Now that she is retired, Azlyn will become the family dog of the Bobo household. She plans to do a lot of camping and working around the family farm," NBPD said in a statement.

Azlyn is retiring after serving the New Braunfels Police Department for the last five years. (PHOTO: NBPD)

The police department said a name plate has been added to the plaque on the K-9 memorial statue outside of NBPD headquarters honoring her years of service.

