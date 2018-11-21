SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services announced Tuesday that a man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing a cat last week.

77-year-old Donald Martin has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after he allegedly shot a cat at an apartment complex on the northeast side.

According to ACS, the incident happened the morning of November 12 at the Spanish Oaks Apartments. Witnesses say Martin was standing on a second floor balcony when he began shooting at a group of cats cared for by the apartments’ residents. A 1-year-old gray tabby female was hit in the neck, and although Good Samaritans rushed to the animal’s aid, she died shortly afterwards.

Martin was arrested Tuesday morning by detectives from the SAPD North Patrol Property Crimes Unit who worked with ACS’ Animal Cruelty Investigators on the case.

Animal Cruelty is a state jail felony punishable by two years in jail and fine of up to $10,000.

