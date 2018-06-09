Animal Care Services needs the public’s help to identify a man who apparently stole a pet from the kennels Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a medium height Hispanic male with dark short hair, dark eyes and possibly a goatee or faint moustache. He was last seen wearing a blue athletic style collared shirt, tennis shoes, grey pants and a long silver cross necklace. He left in a dark blue late model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The man was captured on the shelter’s numerous video cameras smoking a cigarette and looking at a number of dogs before circling back to a female American Staffordshire Terrier named Pretty. The suspect took what appeared to be a leash out of his pocket before looking up and down the aisle and leaving the kennel with the dog.

ACS is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the apparent theft to call 311 or the San Antonio Police Department.

