KENS 5 has entered a unique partnership with Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge to bring you live-streaming cameras inside the nursery of Luna, a very rare white lion cub.

HOW DID TIGER CREEK ACQUIRE LUNA?

A Good Samaritan told Tiger Creek about Luna and their belief that she was headed to a ‘canned hunting facility,’ which is a place where animals are raised to be hunted, killed and taken as a big game trophy.

HOW LONG HAS LUNA BEEN AT TIGER CREEK?

Luna is a very new addition to Tiger Creek. The sanctuary got her when she was 7 weeks old. She turned 12 weeks old on August 3, 2018.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN LUNA ‘GROWS UP’?

Luna’s forever home is Tiger Creek. Since she was born into captivity, she would not be able to survive on her own in the wild. In two to three years, Luna will be full grown. Lions are very social animals, so Tiger Creek is hoping to introduce Luna to one of their male lions, Max when she is old enough. They would live in a large

HOW LONG WILL LUNA BE IN HER NURSERY?

Luna is going to let the staff at Tiger Creek know when it is time to leave her nursery. A major cue the staff will be looking for is showing more territorialism around her food. When Luna is ready, Tiger Creek said they will move Luna from her nursery to a large outdoor enclosure.

WHY DOES LUNA’S NURSERY SEEM SMALL?

Right now, Luna is not able to be in a large enclosure. At this age, Luna gets into EVERYTHING at her disposal. This could include the wires on her enclosure or other items that are not meant to be ingested. This could lead to serious health issues or death if Luna were to be left unattended.

WHERE DOES LUNA GO WHEN TIGER CREEK CLOSES?

At this point, Luna requires round-the-clock care and attention. Because of this, the staff at Tiger Creek rotates who will take Luna home each night. As part of her overnight stay, the staff will wake up at various times in the evening to bottle feed Luna, and care for her.

WHAT DOES AN AVERAGE DAY FOR LUNA LOOK LIKE?

Every morning Luna returns with the Tiger Creek staff member that watched and nursed her overnight and spends most of her day in her nursery. She is very young, and at this age mainly likes to play with her toys and take frequent cat naps.

