Residents in the Stillwater Ranch neighborhood say feral hogs have been terrorizing their community for months, but now they are finally seeing some signs of relief.

Dionne Fiorentino says that for about six months, feral hogs have been causing hundreds of dollars in damages to her home.

"My backyard has been damaged several times," Fiorentino said. "We've had to replace boards on my fence."

She is just one of nearly 30 residents who's been desperately searching for a solution to the problem.

"I'm just glad that KENS 5 was there for us and helped us through this whole ordeal," Fiorentino said.

After KENS 5 aired a story last month about the hog problem, community manager Brenda Tate says that a resident proposed for the HOA to contact a company that specializes in trapping the wild boar.

"The traps that we use, they're a picture-type, so they cannot be activated unless it's confirmed to be a hog, not a pet or a child," Tate said.

Tate noted that the HOA's budget for pest control covered the cost and this week the company started setting up traps. One was located behind Fiorentino's home, where the company saw a significant amount of hogs.

"It's a sense of joy knowing that they are caught and will be taken somewhere else or relocated to another environment where they can live and be happy,” Fiorentino said.

But there's not a quick fix. Tate said that they have a three-month agreement with the trapping company but will add an extension, if needed.

"Our goal is to eradicate the problem,” Tate said. “So we'll be doing it as long as it takes.”

