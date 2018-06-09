SAN ANTONIO — After more than 100 snakes and several hundred rodents were found in a southeast San Antonio home on Wednesday, San Antonio Animal Care Services announced the next step in the animals' fates.

A hearing has been set for Thursday, September 13th at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal Court #4 at which time a judge will determine final custody of the animals.

ACS said it was the largest seizure of animals brought into the city's shelter.

The longest snake is approximately 18 feet long. There is one about 12 feet long and two others about 7-8 feet long. The others range from one to 5 feet. Quite a few are ill from their previous conditions and they are undergoing treatment, ACS said.

PHOTOS: Snakes seized from San Antonio home

Sea World of Texas and the San Antonio Zoo assisted with expertise and equipment in the seizure off Rigsby Avenue. In fact, a Zoo herpetology expert assisted ACS with the removal of the hundred and thirty six pythons found on the property, several measuring more than 15 feet long.

Animal cruelty charges are pending in the case.

© 2018 KENS