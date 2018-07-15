Haven for Hope's mission is to offer care and new beginnings for the homeless in San Antonio, and that isn't limited to people. The four-legged friends of some of our community's most vulnerable citizens need help, too.

Right now, the shelter is sending out a pet S.O.S. Their kennel needs cat and dog toys, and dog beds, especially raised cots.

They have an Amazon wish list, and if you buy through Amazon Smile, a portion of the sale is donated to Haven for Hope.

Just be sure to search for "Haven for Hope of Bexar County."

For more information about Haven for Hope, visit their website.

© 2018 KENS