Second Chance Cavy Rescue organized "FIFA World Squeak 2018" for their little piggies this week.

You can see Nilla, who is all white, Bam-Bam in orange and black, and Wobbles, who is black and white, all going after the ball.

We’re not sure who is the goalie in this shot.

The non-profit shelter is dedicated solely to guinea pigs. It has dozens up for adoption at their facility on Blanco and Basse.

If you want to adopt, call 210-736-0630 or visit their website.

A representative from Second Chance Cavy Rescue told KENS 5 that at least one person called to adopt some guinea pigs after seeing them on the news.

