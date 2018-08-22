Laurens County, SC (Greenville News) - Champ, the 16-month-old mastiff mix that was covered in maggots when Laurens County authorities found him last week, is beginning to recover, a rescue group said.

Rescue Dogs Rock NYC posted a video of the dog taking a few tentative steps in a Facebook update Tuesday.

"Miracles do happen," the post said. "Less than 1 week since his rescue, Champ is up (with assistance of course)."

The group said Champ's muscles were badly atrophied so he must undergo daily physical therapy as he starts to gain weight and get stronger.

The dog was found on Aug. 14 after the Laurens County Sheriff's Office was notified of an animal cruelty case on Lisborn Road.

Deputies have charged 30-year-old Elizabeth Lena James of Laurens with ill treatment of an animal, according to a warrant. James was arrested on Aug. 17 and has since been released on a $15,000 bond, court records show.

Champ had been starved near death and weighed 50 pounds when volunteers said they took him in.

Champ the dog was found in Laurens County on Aug. 15, 2018. He had been starved and covered in maggots when he was recovered.

A healthy weight for him would be 110 pounds, they said.

"His body is fighting to live, but due to the damage done, it’s going to be a long process," Rescue Dogs Rock said on Facebook Sunday.

More than $4,700 had been raised to pay for Champ's medical expenses, according to the group's Facebook page.

A separate page called Justice for Champ is providing regular updates on the dog's progress and recovery.

