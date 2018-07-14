GILLESPIE COUNTY, TEXAS — The Blanco Police Department says that Maverick, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, is back on duty after spending more than a week recovering from a rattlesnake bite near the eye.

After being bit, Maverick was rushed to the Pedernales Veterinary Center in Fredericksburg, Texas where he received blood work, anti-venom injections, IV’s, and laser treatments over the next couple of days.

A nearby restaurant, Main Street Bakery, also stepped in to supply meals to the veterinary staff while they worked late into the night to care for Maverick during the lengthy treatments.

“The Hill Country community has joined hand and hand to support Officer Maverick in his recovery; this is a perfect example of a community coming together when a member is in need,” the Blanco Police Department wrote in a post on their official Facebook page.

Maverick has been a member of the department since November of 2016 with his handler Officer Adam Johnson.

Blanco Police Department said the high-energy canine enjoys combating narcotic activity in the Blanco area and attending educational presentations in area schools.

For the full Facebook post, click here or read below:

