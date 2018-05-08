Did you know that a bat colony currently resides under I-35?

They’re the Mexican freetail bat colony and they migrate every night across the South Texas plains, pollinating fruits and eating their weight in insects.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions and fears when it comes to bats, so we want to take advantage of the bats that live along the San Antonio River to educate the community,” said Yvi Hernandez with the San Antonio River Authority.

Hernandez says that her team, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Bat Conservation International will host the Sixth Annual Bat Loco Bash. The free, family-friendly event will include a bat parade, educational booths, food trucks, live music, and bat friends for the kids.

It’s all happening on Tuesday, August 7 near Camden Street Bridge on the Museum Reach segment of the San Antonio River Walk.

“So this Bat Loco Bash is a big party. Every year, it grows. We’re expecting thousands of people to learn about bats in a fun way with live music and food trucks,” Hernandez said.

It’s all free, and serves as one last chance to celebrate before the start of the school year.

© 2018 KENS