Two dogs that were stolen from the San Antonio Humane Society are back safe and sound. Public Relations Manager Felicia Niño said that staff got the unexpected surprise on Sunday.

"I would say goosebumps," she said of hearing that the pups had been returned. "It was a sigh of relief to know that they are okay and that nothing bad happened to them."

It was a crazy 24 hours, to say the least, for 4-year-old Chihuahua mix Marco, and 3-year-old Kirsten. The two dogs were stolen from the nonprofit on Saturday afternoon.

"All of our volunteers we were just freaking out last night," Niño said. We were just worried, and I couldn't sleep."

Niño explained that the people were interested in adopting Marco and Kirsten because they bought them leashes and paid for those. However, she said that after buying the leashes, they just walked out of the facility with the dogs.

"It was devastating for our staff," she said. "We take a lot of pride for what we do, and we put our hearts out there for these animals."

The nonprofit posted an alert on social media Saturday evening and were getting several leads.

"We just wanted to get them back safe without any questions asked, without any charges made, and that's exactly what happened," she said.

This is the second time, recently, something like this has happened. Niño said that security is something they're evaluating.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and figure out what is the best bet for us," she said. "Unfortunately, we are a nonprofit organization, so we don't have all the funds in the world to make sure we have staff with every single person the that comes and sees animals."

Marco and Kirsten are doing well and will be available for adoption soon.

© 2018 KENS