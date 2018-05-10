SAN ANTONIO — This weekend is the time to fall in love and provide a furry friend with a new forever home!

This weekend only, adoptions with the Animal Defense League of Texas will be paid for by H-E-B and Purina. Adopters will get a new furry friend and H-E-B will cover the cost of the adoption at ADL’s regular adoption prices. In effect, H-E-B will be making a donation for every pet adopted at the event, which runs October 5 and 6.

This special applies to adults cats and dogs…and has even been extended to include puppies, kittens, and Adopt-Me Now pets, according to an ADL release.

The special will feature adoptable pets at the Main Campus location, the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions, as well as at pop-up adoption locations at the H-E-B at I-10 and Boerne Stage Rd., and the H-E-B at Bulverde and 1604.

All ADL pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and have received a thorough wellness check, making them ready to go home right away, ADL said.

You can visit the adoptable pets at these locations and times:

1. Saturday and Sunday, October 6th & 7th, 2018 from 11:00am-7:00pm at ADL Main Campus at 11300 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217

2. Saturday and Sunday, October 6th & 7th, 2018 from 11:00am-7:00pm at ADL at the Paul Jolly Center for Pet Adoptions @ 210 Tuleta Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212

3. Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from 11:00am-4:00pm at H-E-B at I-10 and Boerne Stage Rd. @ 24165 I-10 #300, San Antonio, TX 78257

4. Sunday, October 7th, 2018 from 11:00am-4:00pm at H-E-B at Bulverde and 1604 @ 17238 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

