SAN ANTONIO — A small electrical fire broke out early this morning at the Babcock Hills Veterinary Hospital.

The fire was isolated to a solar panel on the roof, but it was quickly put out by first responders. The solar system at the hospital has been temporarily deactivated until further review.

All pets are safe and unharmed. No clients or staff were harmed either.

According to a Facebook post by the hospital, business has resumed as normal.