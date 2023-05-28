Animals rescued from apartment fire that displaced two residents

The Battalion Chief said the two made it out safely after the fire spread from one apartment to the other.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple of animals had to be rescued by firefighters after a quick-moving fire ripped through two apartments late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. to reports of a building fire in the 500 block of Heimer Road not far from Coker Elementary School.

When first responders arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor apartment, and spreading to the apartment above it.

Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

The Battalion Chief says everyone inside the two apartments was able to make it out safely, although they did have to rescue a couple of animals.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and fire investigators are conducting their investigation.

Management was notified and will be assisting in relocating residents in both units.

The didpaced residents will be staying with family until the arrangements can be made.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

