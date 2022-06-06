People escape burning home in south San Antonio; at least one pet killed, crews say

Authorities saw heavy flames coming out of the home and carport, also affecting several vehicles.

SAN ANTONIO — A family's pet has died after a house fire on the city's west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Fire crews arrived to the home in the 3100 block of Neptune Street around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities saw heavy flames coming out of the home and carport, also affecting several vehicles. The fire also spread to a nearby house.

Three people inside one of the homes made it out safely. But, SAFD said at least one pet was killed.