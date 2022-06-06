People escape burning home in south San Antonio; at least one pet killed, crews say

SAN ANTONIO — A family's pet has died after a house fire on the city's west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Fire crews arrived to the home in the 3100 block of Neptune Street around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities saw heavy flames coming out of the home and carport, also affecting several vehicles. The fire also spread to a nearby house.
Three people inside one of the homes made it out safely. But, SAFD said at least one pet was killed.
It's unknown what caused the fire, but SAFD said it does not seem suspicious. However, they do believe it may have been one of the vehicles in the carport that led to the fire. But, that is under investigation.