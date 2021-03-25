Animal Care Services offers new health care tool for pet owners

The interactive veterinary clinics map can now be found on the Animal Care Services website.

SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services is offering a new tool to help pet owners find local and affordable health care and veterinary services.

The interactive veterinary clinics map can now be found on the Animal Care Services website. The map allows users to put in their home location and find nearby services. In addition to finding clinic contact information, pet parents can look for veterinarians with specific services like wellness care, extended hours or low-cost vaccinations and spay-neuter surgery.

More than 200 veterinary clinics and services are listed on the interactive map. Veterinarians who are not on there currently can submit their clinic’s information for inclusion on the search tool by using the direct link.

The new feature also lists a number of financial assistance tools to help pet owners with unexpected veterinary services.