Animal Care Services speaks in front of City Council for first time since fatal dog attack

Nearly one month after a fatal dog attack on the city’s West Side, ACS discussed its strategic plan for the short and long-term future.

SAN ANTONIO — The City’s Animal Care Services Department shared some of their immediate action and long-term plans after a dog attack that killed an elderly man and injured three others.

Last week—city statistics were revealed in a memo showing 911 was called over 114 times and 311 received 42 calls in the past two years to the home on Depla Street. City staff say most of the calls were low-level priority calls but “point to a larger community safety concern.”

Today, ACS Director Shannon Sims briefed City Council on its strategic plan for the next five to ten years to address the public safety of humans and animals.

“The event on February 24 has spiked the number of dangerous dogs sworn statements that we’re seeing come in,” Sims told reporters they have re-assigned frontline supervisors to handle the increase in dangerous dog cases and ensuring dangerous dog owners are following state law.

Some of the focus areas that ACS wants to address includes supporting a safe community for people, protecting safety and humane treatment of pets, supporting placement of pets for life, positive connections with the community and empowering a healthy and thriving workforce.

A memo from City Manager Erik Walsh sent last week to council members included a proposed Good Neighbor Program to address properties with a high number of 911, 311 and non-emergency calls.

The Good Neighbor Program will be formally presented to council on April 5. Walsh’s memo says the program will combine several city services including ACS, Code Enforcement, Neighborhood Housing Services, SAFD and SAPD to target nuisance properties.

Some of the aspects of ACS long-term strategic plan including pet placement, high standards of care for animals in ACS custody, expansion of spay/neuter capacity, and enhancing foster and adoption programs.

“Incentivizing and bringing in those high volume veterinarians is key,” Sims says they’ve attracted veterinarians from Dallas in the past to do spay/neuter surgeries.

Most council members seemed supportive of the plan, but they wanted to see additional metrics before allocating additional dollars.

“What’s our return on investment for all this? Let’s be transparent with the numbers, whether they’re good or bad,” Councilman Clayton Perry said during his remarks.

Some were shocked at ACS saying there are only four ACS officers during a day shift covering the entire city.

“Historically we receive about one new dangerous dog affidavit for investigation every day of the year. We have two dangerous dog investigators, they not have to only investigate and finalize these investigations, but they have to go the 103 dangerous dog owners and make sure they’re in compliance,” Sims adds.

All three of the suspects charged in the dog attack are out of jail as of Tuesday, according to Bexar County court records.