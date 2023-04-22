Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light marketing execs take leave

Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, and her boss, Daniel Blake, have taken a leave of absence.

ST. LOUIS — Alissa Heinerscheid, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, is one of two executives taking a leave from Anheuser-Busch in a continuing fallout over a brand partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Heinerscheid and her boss, Daniel Blake, have taken a leave of absence, the company said Sunday.

Mulvaney's social media post of her with Bud Light cans caused a backlash as critics called for a boycott of the brand.

Heinerscheid said in a podcast interview before the boycott that the brand needed to be more inclusive. "The brand is in decline," she said in March on the "Make Yourself at Home" podcast. "It’s been in decline for a really long time. And if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light."

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman said in an email. “Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”

