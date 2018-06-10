The legendary car-racing Andretti family made their marks on the track and now on entertainment. Saturday morning, they celebrated the grand opening of their newest Andretti Indoor Karting & Games complex right here in the Alamo City.

An excited flood of customers was anticipated for the big day.

From the moment you walk in, the atmosphere consumes you, and there is non-stop activity for the whole family from wall to wall. From two stories of laser tag, a ropes & zip line course, and arcade games, to excellent food, duck-pin bowling, and virtual reality, you really can't go wrong anywhere in this party spot.

Mark Corbell, director of operations, shared the highlights with KENS 5, which he says is the go-carting tracks.

"We have two tracks plus a kids track. These cars are electric, but they'll still do up to 35-40 mph. Safety is a big thing to us, but we also want people to come out here and have a good time too," he said.

Digital reporter Jon Coker sunk his teeth into some dishes in the food court, where four different cuisines are served out of built-in food trucks. Marketing assistant Aubrini Thompkins provided KENS 5 a full behind-the-scenes peek of all the park just before the big opening day.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is located at 5527 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249. For more information, call (210) 469-0700 or visit their website, www.andrettikarting.com.

