The funeral service for the San Antonio woman at the center of a murder case has been arranged for next month.

A "farewell service to celebrate the life" of Andreen McDonald will be held on Saturday, December 7 at Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home on Austin Highway, according to the obituary for the deceased mother.

Her family is asking for donations to be made to Norwich Primary School in Jamaica in lieu of flowers. The donations "will be used to supplement the Education Technologies" at the school where McDonald attended.

McDonald was missing for 133 days before her remains were discovered in July. Her body was found in a field far north Bexar county. The mother's remains appeared to have been covered with wood and set on fire. Investigators believe her husband, Andre, killed her and tried to cover it up.

Following the discovery of Andreen's body, Andre was arrested for her murder. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 15.

Andreen's family spoke to KENS 5 in October and said they're ready for the trial and will leave it up to the justice system.

"Anything he is going to tell us isn't going to bring Andreen back," her cousin, Cheryl Spencer, said. "But, I just think that some answers to why, and what, would give us a little bit of ease."

Murder is a first-degree felony. If convicted, Andre could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison.

