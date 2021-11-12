Andre McDonald released on bond, court records show

The San Antonio man is accused in the killing of his wife in 2019, though it remains unclear when his trial might begin.

SAN ANTONIO — Courts record indicate Andre McDonald, the U.S. Air Force veteran and San Antonio man accused of killing his wife in early 2019, was on released on bond Friday.

McDonald is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the investigation of Andree McDonald's disappearance. She was last seen on Feb. 28, 2019, sparking a desperate months-long search until her remains were found and identified that summer.

It's still unclear when Andre McDonald's trial will begin. Prosecutors in the case said last months they have tens of thousands of images to examine, while the defense team is attempting to secure testimony from the McDonalds' daughter.