FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Frio County Sheriff's Office investigators thought a road crew had stumbled upon a homicide scene recently, but if there was foul play, it happened a very long time ago.

The unusual scene is hidden under a bridge at the Frio River on Highway 57.

Except for the roar of traffic racing to and from Eagle Pass, it is an isolated spot.

Investigators said back in July a bridge inspection crew came looking for modern-day damage to the structure, but what they found was a very old mystery.

Detectives said when the work crew went under the bridge they found long-buried bones creeping back up to the surface.

In the face of a sheer bluff with a precipitous drop, investigators said a skull and part of a spine were in plain sight.

The bridge inspectors called the Frio County Sheriff and the Texas Department of Transportation.

They, in turn, brought in archeologists from Texas State University.

Investigators said after some digging, the experts estimated the bones had been in the ground between 900 and 1100 years.

Initially, one investigator reportedly said some of the bones might have signs of trauma, but they said they are waiting for the experts to weigh in on the final determination.

With no current murder mystery to solve, the Texas Department of Transportation gets to decide what comes next.

A TxDOT spokesperson said they should have enough information to make a decision within a few weeks.

