Leon Valley Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Zachariah Bostic.

Last September, residents on Prentiss Drive in Leon Valley walked outside to find Bostic on the ground with bullet wounds in his chest.

Taijhzee Dialantey Mitchell has been arrested and charged with Bostic's murder.

According to an affidavit, one witness told police that he witnessed the shooting during a drug deal.

Meanwhile, another witness stated that he saw Bostic get into a car to conduct a drug deal and for unknown reasons Mitchell turned and shot Bostic.

Police received a call just after 10 p.m. on September 13, 2018 for a male who was unresponsive. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an individual flee the 6900 block of Forest Meadow with a car following close behind. Bostic managed to make his way approximately one mile, where he collapsed in the 5600 block of Prentiss in San Antonio. He was taken to University Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Leon Valley Police Department took over the investigation after shell casings were discovered on the corner of Evers Road and Forest Moss, about a mile away.

At the time of the shooting, Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said, “Our condolences go out to the family of Mr. Bostic." "We will leave no stone unturned in searching for those responsible for his death."