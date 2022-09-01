'Bringing out the best in America' | AmeriCorps looking for more members

The national program also here in the San Antonio area is in need of more participants.

SAN ANTONIO — 'Bringing out the best in America.' The group 'AmeriCorps' says that is what it does across the country. Due to the pandemic, they're looking for more members to assist several organizations who really need the help. The goal is to bring people together to serve communities.

Jaclyn Kolar, Director of National Service at OneStar, helps fundraise for AmeriCorps. She discussed with KENS 5 what members can do.

"They are doing anything from tutoring first graders and helping them learn how to read to building trails," she said.

The national program also here in the San Antonio area is in need of more participants.

"This means AmeriCorps members are serving with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and faith-based organizations."

There are almost 4,000 members in Texas, but because of the pandemic more are needed.

"Those who were struggling before the pandemic just had challenges piled on more and more over the last two years," she said. This is really a time for individuals to think about they can do be doing in their communities and stepping up to serve right now."