American Idol legends Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken reunite for historic 'Twenty | The Tour' at The Tobin

The finale of their Idol season remains the most-watched episode of the series, with over 38 million viewers tuning in.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two American Idol legends are coming to San Antonio for one night only this fall.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will appear at The Tobin Center for 'Twenty | The Tour' on October 16 at 7:30 pm in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Studdard and Aiken won the hearts of America 20 years ago during their run for the win and title during the second season of American Idol.

"This unlikely Southern duo, who skyrocketed the series to the top of the Nielsen ratings, will reunite to bring their stunning performance history back to the stage," said a press release.

Over 38 million viewers tuned in to the finale, which remains the most-watched episode of the FOX series. Combined they've recorded twelve albums, which have sold over eight million copies worldwide, as well as winning multiple music awards. They've toured nationally 14 times and earned two Grammy nominations.

This reunion of America's favorite unlikely pair promises a night of unforgettable music, celebrating a journey that spans two decades and resonates deeply with fans around the world.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, or by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205).

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. utnil 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.