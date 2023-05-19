American Airlines reaches deal with pilots for new contract

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, announced that the union has "reached an agreement in principle."

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines has reached a new four-year agreement with its pilots union, the union and airline officials announced Friday morning.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, announced that the union has "reached an agreement in principle" with the Fort Worth-based airline.

American Airlines confirmed the agreement, saying it will give pilots "pay and profit sharing that match the top of the industry with improved quality-of-life provisions unique to American's pilots."

"We have the best and most professional pilots in the business and like all American Airlines team members, they deserve to be paid well and competitively," American officials said in a statement.

The two sides will now move forward with "completing contractual language" for the deal, according to the APA.

More details about the new collective bargaining agreement were not released.

"Fellow pilots, thank you for your steadfast support throughout this lengthy process," the union officials wrote in a statement. "As always, we will proceed with the best interests of the pilot group foremost in our minds."

The two sides were expected to eventually reach a deal to avoid any possibility of a work stoppage. The pilots earlier this month voted to authorize a strike, though a walkout was always highly unlikely. Around 99% of pilots who voted on the matter were in favor of authorizing a strike.

Southwest pilots also voted to authorize a strike, a move that is largely symbolic as pilots negotiate new contract agreements with their airline.

Federal law prohibits airline unions from striking without the tacit approval of a U.S. mediation board, according to the Associated Press.