Ambulance T-boned by hit-and-run driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An ambulance was T-boned by a hit-and-run driver on the city's south side, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Military Drive and Commercial Avenue.

Police said the ambulance was heading east on Military and the car was heading south on Commercial. The driver of the car ran the red light and crashed into the side of the ambulance, causing it to roll, police said.

SAPD said the driver immediately took off on foot, but authorities were able to find them and take them into custody.

The ambulance was not transporting anyone to a hospital or responding to a call at the time of the crash. An EMT and a paramedic were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.