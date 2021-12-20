'We are sparing no resource to find her' | Missing 3-year-old SA girl last seen at playground in apartment complex

"We are going door to door to every apartment unit in that complex," SAPD Chief William McManus said.

SAN ANTONIO — The search for a missing 3-year-old was intensifying Tuesday morning as police focused in on the apartment complex where she suddenly disappeared late Monday afternoon.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said his department was "sparing no assets, no resource, to try to find" Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m. on a playground inside the apartment complex grounds in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on San Antonio's northwest side.

An AMBER Alert was issued late Monday night after the girl had been missing for several hours.

There were other children and adults at the playground area at the time of the disappearance. McManus said police had identified most of those people and were working to finish that process.

Numerous law enforcement personnel were seen at the apartment complex on Tuesday. McManus said nobody was going in or out of the area without clearing a checkpoint with officers.

Police also were seeking any video feeds available that could show who was on the property Monday afternoon.

"We are not stopping at the end of a shift. This will be continuous" until the 3-year-old is found, McManus said. "We're not waiting for others. We have a command bus. We will do this for the long haul if necessary."

He said the girl's parents were cooperating, but there was initially a language barrier because the mother speaks an uncommon Arabic dialect. "Their state is what you might expect for parents whose child has been missing for some time," McManus said.

Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, last seen in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.