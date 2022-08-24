AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler last seen in Austin

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for Sailor Tucker who police said was kidnapped in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl out of the Austin area.

Sailor Elizabeth Tucker was last seen in an area near White Elm Court along Williamson Creek around 8 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts, according to the Austin Police Department.

Tucker has brown hair and eyes, is about 2 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 25 pounds. She could be a passenger in an unknown vehicle and police believe her health and safety are in danger.

Anyone with information on Tucker's disappearance is asked to contact Austin Police at (512) 974-5250.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.