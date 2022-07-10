Search continues for missing 2-week-old last seen in Livingston

Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper around 2:41 p.m. Thursday on Floydene Street, which is near U.S. Highway 190 at 2457.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old who is believed to be with her mother who does not have custody. The newborn was last seen Thursday in Livingston.

Sonni Meilike was wearing a pink shirt and diaper when she was seen at 2:41 p.m. Thursday on Floydene Street, which is near U.S. Highway 190 at 2457.

According to investigators, she was taken by her mother, Sylvia Norman, 31.

Norman was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts and white leggings underneath. Officials said she has tattoos on her back and left arm.

Officials described Norman as being around 5-feet-1-inch tall, and around 115 pounds.