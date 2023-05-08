AMBER Alert issued for teen boy missing from San Antonio's north side

Juelz Robinson was last seen a week ago. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate him.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued following the disappearance of a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass on San Antonio's north side.

He is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-framed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.