AMBER Alert issued for missing child possibly kidnapped in Pearland, police say

Amari Daniel Baylor has been missing since Thursday evening. Police report he was possibly taken by an unknown woman while he and his family were at an event center.

PEARLAND, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy who was possibly kidnapped Thursday in Pearland, according to police.

The boy's name is Amari Daniel Baylor. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 60 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police said Amari was taken at about 7:50 p.m. while he, his mom and his two siblings were at the Westside Event Center, which is located at 2150 Country Pl Pkwy.

Police said the mother went inside to ask about programs offered for children. She reportedly went inside with one of her children, leaving Amari and her other child in the car.

While inside, two witnesses reported they saw a woman take a child from the vehicle. The woman then got into a silver or gray SUV with the child before driving out the parking lot southbound on Country Place Parkway, according to Pearland Police.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Amari Daniel Baylor from Pearland, TX, on 09/17/2021.

The woman is described as having long straight black hair. She is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds and appears to be around 30 years old. Witnesses were not able to get her license plate but said she was wearing an orange shirt. Her vehicle has a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window, according to police.

Amari is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, so if you have any information on this incident, please call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4350.

AMBERT ALERT: @PearlandPD need YOUR help finding 6yo 'Amari Baylor' -- they say he may have been kidnapped.

Last seen from Westside Event Center in Pearland.

Witnesses saw a woman take him from window of his moms car - put him in her SUV & drive off.

Details SOUND UP.