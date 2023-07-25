AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old out of Royse City

Police say they have no information that the missing teen was abducted.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A local AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Royse City.

Caylee Lynne Sellers is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds and has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with Colorado written on it and black pants and was carrying a black packpack.

Royse City police said Sellers was last seen around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. According to police, Sellers was spending the night at a friend's house in the 300 block of North Houston Street when she told her friend that her mother wanted her home. Sellers told her friend that her mother called an Uber to take her home, police said.

The friend told police that Sellers may have gotten into a black passenger car with chrome wheels. Police said that the friend stated Sellers was texting her about the ride home and that Sellers texted she arrived home in Caddo Mills.

Police said around 4 p.m. on that same Saturday, Sellers' mother arrived at the friend's home to pick up Sellers. It was there that the mother learned Sellers had left around 5 a.m.

The mother called Sellers' father to see if she went to his home, but the 16-year-old was not there, according to police.

Police said that the father checked the location of Sellers' cell phone, which showed that it was turned off and that its last location was somewhere in Euless around 7 a.m. that morning.

Sellers' mother called Euless police and then drove to Euless but could not find her. The mother then contacted the Royse City Police Department, where the 16-year-old was entered as a missing person/runaway.

"The Royse City Police Department has now exhausted all leads including possible sightings in Royse City, Fate, Rockwall, Heath, Forney, Garland and Greenville and are asking for assistance in locating Caylee Sellers," police said in a news release.

Royse City police said they have no information that Sellers was abducted but are concerned for her safety, which led to the local AMBER Alert.

"A local area AMBER Alert is new and allows law enforcement to submit a request through the Texas Department of Public Safety for an AMBER Alert even when all the criteria for a state wide alert has not been verified," police said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Royse City police at 972-636-9422 or their local law enforcement agency.