AMBER Alert issued for two young kids, mom also wanted in connection to disappearance

Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued for two young children out of San Antonio.

The children, identified as 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes, were last seen in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, which is on the southeast side.

Faulks has brown eyes and black hair and weighs around 30 pounds. Brown-Sykes has brown eyes and black hair and is 3'9".

The mother, Khadijah Faulks, 28, is now also wanted in connection to the disappearance of the two children.

Julio Najar-Trevino,29, who had been listed as a suspect in their disappearance has been arrested. He is facing time in jail for intereference with a child custody case.