OFFICIALS: East Texas children at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Kilgore, now in CPS custody

Officials say this was not a child custody issue, but "the kind of scenario we parents worry about."

RUSK, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says two children who were at the center of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, before being located, Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desman Wells III, 11, were last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Monday in Rusk. Officials say the children were with Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, when they were found.

Kilgore Police say the children were found with Schmidt as they were leaving a hotel.

"Just a minute or two later and the suspect would have been gone," Kilgore Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Schmidt is currently in Cherokee County jail and has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. This case is still active and more charges are pending at this time.

Authorities say the children were released into CPS custody.