AMBER Alert issued after 7-year-old abducted in Dallas, police say

Lillie May Anderson was last seen in a gray SUV, unknown make, model and license plate, with an unknown man the 1100 block West Kiest Blvd.

DALLAS — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) confirmed.

According to DPD, Lillie May Anderson was last seen getting into a gray SUV (unknown make, model and license plate), with an unknown man in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard around noon.

Sources told WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez, that Lillie and her 9-year-old brother were walking to a store when they were approached by the suspect in the SUV who offered to give them a ride. Once they got in, sources said Lillie's brother was "tricked" into getting out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off with Lillie still inside.

Police said Lillie may be in danger. She's described as a 7-year-old Black female standing at 4 ft. 2 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Lillie was last seen wearing a purple short-sleeve shirt, multi-colored shorts with flowers, and sandals. Her hair was in two large side braids that join in the back.

According to the AMBER Alert, the unknown man that Lillie was seen with was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.