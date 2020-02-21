SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Audrinna Harding.

The San Angelo Police Department is searching for Audrinna along with Jessica Nicole Harding in connection with her abduction.

Audrinna has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple stripes, jeans, and hair in a ponytail.

Jessica Harding is 31, 5'6, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last heard from in San Angelo and is driving a silver, 2009 Toyota Prius with license plate number: JHK9418.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Call (325)-657-4315 with any information on either Audrinna or Jessica.