AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing East Texas girls

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta (Texas) Police Department (APD) has issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children.

According to the alert, officials are searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos.

She stands 2'6 and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

Police are also searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood. She is described as being 4'9 and weighing 120 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The children were last seen around 4 p.m on Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta. The girls were in a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey van with the Texas license plate number: MBD2390.

Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities have not released information concerning a suspect connected to the abduction, but believe the children are in grave danger. 

If you have any information regarding this AMBER Alert, please contact the APD at (903) 796-7973 or your local law enforcement agency.

 