AMBER Alert issued for missing teen out of Northeast Texas

Law enforcement officials say 13-year-old Kionna Braxton is believed to have been abducted. They believe she's in grave or immediate danger.

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert was issued Thursday morning for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Honey Grove, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas.

Police said Kionna Braxton hasn't been seen since 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, she was on Elm Street near Highway 82.

According to Honey Grove police, Kionna is a Black girl standing at almost 5 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and had blondish-brown braids when she was last seen.

Before she went missing, police say Kionna was wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit and Crocs with the colors blue, orange and red.

Anyone with any information about the 13-year-old should call 911 or the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

Honey Grove is a town of about 1,600 people, located between Paris and Bonham along Highway 82.