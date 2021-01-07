Authorities said they believe 20-year-old Faith Reid is suspected of abducting 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy who was taken from him father at gunpoint in Ennis, Texas, on Thursday morning.

Faith Reid, 20, is suspected of abducting Miguel Ramirez. He was last seen in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street around 10:25 a.m., officials say.

Reid is the child's mother, but does not have custody, according to interim Ennis Police Chief David Anthony.

Reid and another man showed up at the home of the child's father Thursday morning, kicked in the door, beat him up at gunpoint and took the child, Anthony said.

The child's father gave chase, but lost the pair. Police say they don't know where Reid, the unknown man, and Ramirez might be.

Ramirez is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes and weighing around 25 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police say Reid is a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She weighs around 115 lbs. and stands 5-foot-2.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a white Ford extended cab pickup. No other information about the vehicle was available.

Anyone with information should contact the Ennis police at (972) 875-4462.