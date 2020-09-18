AMBER ALERT: East Texas officials searching for missing 5-week-old

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Wells Police Department (WPD) are searching for a missing 5-week-old boy.

The child, identified as Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, was last seen Friday, around 7 a.m, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.

The child has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a diaper the last time he was seen.

According to the WPD, officials are asking anyone who has seen a green Ford Ranger pickup to contact officials. The truck is connected to the infant's disappearance.

If you have any information on the child's whereabouts, please contact the WPD at (903) 683-2271.