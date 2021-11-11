3-year-old Austin girl found safe in San Antonio, cancelling previously issued AMBER Alert

Authorities said the girl was taken by her father, who does not have custody of her. She was found safe in San Antonio and is being reunited with her family.

SAN ANTONIO — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Austin early Thursday morning was found safe in San Antonio just after noon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO officials said they got a call Thursday morning reporting that the 3-year-old had been "taken by force." The girl was tracked to San Antonio and found along the 12000 block of Potranco at a gas station a few hours after the AMBER Alert was activated.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said after the arrest that special units with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office collaborated with Austin Police and U.S. Marshals to find him.

“They worked beautifully together to get this little girl back into custody very quickly. Although there was some technology involved; I won’t go too much into detail on that. Suffice it to say that’s what led to us finding the man in the 12000 block of Potranco,” Salazar said.

The girl was found with Brian Byrne, who was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said Byrne is the girl's non-custodial parent, adding they believed he had assaulted a family member in Austin and has a violent past.

Byrne tried to kick reporters and claimed he was innocent when he was taken into the Bexar County Jail.

"Although we’re happy the little girl wasn’t injured – at this point it doesn’t appear that she was – we are happy that we’re able to get her into custody and away from this violent individual,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said he believes Byrne will be charged with assault, family violence and kidnapping.

It's unclear at this point what Byrne's connection is to the area. Byrne will be taken back to Austin and the 3-year-old is being reunited with family.