AMBER ALERT: Beeville police looking for abducted nine-year-old boy

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Police Department is hoping the public can help them find nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who is believed to have been abducted on Sunday.

Jeremiah was last seen Sunday and is believed to be with 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas. Authorities say she is driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate #GCW5960.

Jeremiah is a black male who stands about 4'6" and weighs about 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon stands about 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials believe Jeremiah is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.