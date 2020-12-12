AMBER Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas

Police believed Kobie Shay Holiman was in immediate danger.

Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert Saturday night for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted in Bells, Texas.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, officials said Kobie Shay Holiman was located. Details surrounding her location have not been released at this time.

Police believed Kobie was in immediate danger after she went missing around 11 p.m. Thursday near the 200 block of Frio Street in Bells.

Police were searching for two people wanted in connection with the alleged abduction -- Kindel Kody Holiman and Jaydn Faith Muller.

The duo was believed to be driving a maroon, 2020 Ford Explorer with paper temporary license plates.