Anyone with any information is asked to call Celina police at 972-547-5350.

CELINA, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued overnight Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy missing from Celina.

Authorities believe Levy Pugh was abducted and think the boy is in grave or immediate danger. They are also searching for Isaac Pugh, 42, in connection to the abduction.

Levy is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 35 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday wearing a diaper on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina, authorities said.

Isaac Pugh is around 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 212 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plate MDT1625, according to officials.