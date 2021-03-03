AMBER Alert canceled after police locate 15-year-old girl from Itasca, woman arrested

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said that the girl was found safe and will be reunited with her family. One person has been arrested.

ITASCA, Texas — Updated at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday with additional information.

An AMBER Alert has been canceled after Arlington police located the girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old girl from Itasca, which is in Hill County, was last seen Friday night. In the alert, police believed she was with her girlfriend, Joanna Barrientos.

Barrientos, 18, was arrested by Arlington police Wednesday on a robbery warrant issued from Hill County. Her bond has not been set and there may be more charges filed, police said.

The girl was last seen at about 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Beard Street.

On Tuesday, Itasca police said Barrientos is the girl's girlfriend, and they believed the girl was is in danger.

"Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants," police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators said they found a car and interviewed a driver who took the girl and Barrientos to a train station in Fort Worth. They are currently trying to determine what train they might have taken and where they would have gone, police said.

"The driver was a concerned passerby who was given false information by the suspect and did not want the girls to get an Uber/Lyft but instead gave them a courtesy ride to their destination," according to an update police posted to Facebook.

Police believe the two might have been traveling to stay with someone in Barrientos' family who had just given birth.