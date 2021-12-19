AMBER Alert for missing 14-year-old girl canceled

The suspect and suspect vehicle involved are still unknown at this time.

FAIRVIEW, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated with information that the teen has been found.

An AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old who was abducted in the Collin County town of Fairview has been canceled after she was found safe in Balch Springs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fairview Police Department.

The initial alert was issued Sunday evening for the teen, who had last been seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive, just off Stacy Road.

Fairview is a town located just east of Allen. Balch Springs, meanwhile, is east of Dallas in the area near I-635 and I-20, and about 40 miles away from Fairview.

Law enforcement officials had believed she was in "grave or immediate danger" and issued the AMBER Alert Sunday evening. She was found the next day after

"an alert citizen" spotted the young teen, according to the Fairview Police Department.

Officials said she was found with another 13-year-old who had reportedly run away from Seagoville. It's unknown that child's connection to the 14-year-old. WFAA has asked Seagoville Police for details in that case.

In the initial alert, police said a possible suspect and suspect vehicle were unknown. Police said they are still looking into that suspect and their identity, but no details have been released at this time. The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone who may have information is urged to call the Fairview Police Department at 972-886-4211.

