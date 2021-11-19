Altercation leads to shooting southeast of downtown; man shot in leg

The suspect ran from the scene and police said the victim was being "uncooperative" with police.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men got into an altercation, leading to a shooting southeast of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Friday in the 100 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said a 23-year-old man got into an altercation with another man in an alley behind Rigsby Avenue.

A fight reportedly took place and shots were fired. The 23-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran from the scene and police said the victim was being "uncooperative" with police and not wanting to give up the shooter's identity.